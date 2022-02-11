Electrical transmission lines are seen south of Chesley, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Alberta Utilities Commission is negotiating a settlement with ATCO Electric tied to an alleged breach of regulations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Electrical transmission lines are seen south of Chesley, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Alberta Utilities Commission is negotiating a settlement with ATCO Electric tied to an alleged breach of regulations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

ATCO, investigators given more time to reach settlement on alleged rule breach

ATCO has acknowledged it made mistakes and has offered a $16-million settlement

The Alberta Utilities Commission is giving ATCO Electric and commission investigators more time to negotiate a settlement over an alleged breach of regulations governing the industry.

Although the parties were to report to the commission today, they have now been given until March 4 to work out a deal.

Commission investigations have asked the agency for an enforcement hearing into its conclusions that ATCO Electric inflated a contract with a British Columbia First Nation in order win deals for another ATCO company.

Investigators say it then tried to pass the $12-million overpayment on to Alberta consumers.

They say company management was aware the arrangement was questionable and tried to cover its tracks.

ATCO has acknowledged it made mistakes and has offered a $16-million settlement.

In a letter to the commission, ATCO and the investigators say they’re discussing an agreed statement of facts and a potential penalty.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Regulator rules it’s too early for public group to have role in ATCO probe talks

Indigenous

Previous story
Ontario premier declares state of emergency over ongoing blockades
Next story
Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

Just Posted

Forensic investigators and IHIT members were on scene in South Langley on 224th Street, between 24th Avenue and 16th Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 10 after a man was found dead in the area. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Police identify man found dead in South Langley

Julia Dovey was raised in Aldergrove but moved to Abbotsford in her early 20s. Her debut book <em>Lipstick Tattoo</em> is a LGBTQ+ romance novel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LGBTQ+ romance novel penned by Aldergrove-raised woman

Langley anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell has been calling on the federal government to move forward with online anti-hate legislation since before the last election in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Make legislation against online intolerance more agile, Langley man argues

CARES president Carol Briner spends a great deal of time with the various cats that come through the shelter where they have perches, toys, cuddly beds and lots of love from the volunteers. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Email sparks soul-searching for head of Langley’s no-kill cat shelter