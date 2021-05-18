Attempted Langley carjacking suspect headed back to court

His lawyer represented the suspect at his first hearing Monday

An Abbotsford man who allegedly tried to carjack a moving semi truck on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley while fleeing from police could face an arrest warrant if he doesn’t come to court in June.

Mathew Allen Nielsen, 31, was charged with assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by theft after the April 16 incident.

The incident began when a tow truck – later discovered to have been stolen in Surrey – crashed at the end of a road near the Trans Canada Highway.

Locals called the RCMP, and officers turned up while the driver was trying to winch the tow truck free. He fled towards the highway on foot, and later turned up trying to stop vehicles.

The suspect allegedly tried to haul the driver out of a semi truck, but the driver fought back. Police said the suspect snatched some items from inside the cab and ran away with them. The driver got out and chased after the suspect on foot, and the suspect looped back and made a second attempt to drive off in the truck, again blocked by the driver.

The suspect was eventually arrested after riding for a short distance in the space between the truck and trailer after the semi driver drove away.

Nielsen was released on a promise to appear in court, and his first date before a judge was set for Monday, May 17 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Nielsen’s lawyer appeared for him but Nielsen was not actually in the courtroom.

The court file notes that he is set to appear next on June 14 for a scheduling hearing, and an application for a warrant is also on the docket. If Nielsen does not show up, an order for his arrest could be issued.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

