Auction allows buyers to bid on bouncy castles

A Langley auction house is hosting an inflatables auction this weekend.

Ever wanted your own bouncy castle?

Able Auctions’ Langley branch is hosting an inflatables auction this Saturday, March 17, featuring 18 inflatables of various sizes and shapes, all up for grabs by the highest bidder.

They include 45-foot-long animal themed obstacle courses, a 20-foot tall slide, a mechanical bull ride, 10-foot “Zorb” balls, inflatable movie screens, and a Frozen-themed bouncy castle.

The auction is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a preview Friday, March 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Able Auctions, at 19757 92A Ave.