The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Aurora Cannabis moves to Nasdaq from NYSE in cost cutting effort

Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange today.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says transferring the listing to the Nasdaq is part of Aurora’s recently announced cost efficiency plan.

Under the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and closing facilities in hopes of finding millions in savings.

Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new listing on the Nasdaq is under its previous ACB ticker.

The company says the transfer does not impact the company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael ‘71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

Just Posted

Leader of the Opposition Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday June 2, 2021 in Ottawa. (Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
Conservative leader sits down for chat with Langley Chamber CEO

The talk comes as federal parties prepare for a possible election

A Langley resident would like to see the government move on protecting bees. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident urges government to act on pesticide ban to protect bees

Widely used pesticides impact bee health, letter writer argues

Langley Mounties arrested two men after civilians caught them trying to carjack a woman in Langley City on Thursday, June 3. (Black Press Media files)
Family, passerby foil carjacking attempt in Langley City

Two men have been arrested and could face charges

Langley 4-H junior member, Juliet, participated in Field to Fork Challenge this past year. (Aldergrove Star files)
Field to Fork challenge returns to get young cooks creating

4-H BC hosts contest for kids to submit BC grown recipes and cooking videos for cash prizes

TWU’s Liam Remple has been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 volleyball team for 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley university Spartan has a shot at 2028 Olympics

TWU incoming middle Liam Remple has been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 team

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Photo by Garry Amyot)
Suspect charged in relation to thwarted armed robbery at Abbotsford bank

Neil Robert Simpson, 46, has long criminal history, including previous robberies

Most Read