Avalanche control to close Highway 1 near Revelstoke

DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.

The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.

DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.

