Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across numerous forecast regions in BC and Alberta

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across numerous forecast regions in BC and Alberta

Avalanche warning issued for Southern BC and Western Alberta

Warm temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected for the coming weekend, which will have a destabilizing effect on the snowpack

The mercurial weather this winter has brought us is also bringing a danger of avalanches across widespread areas in southern B.C. and some parts of Alberta.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning across numerous forecast regions in the two provinces, urging backcountry users to be especially cautious this coming weekend.

Warm temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected for the coming weekend, which will have a destabilizing effect on the snowpack. This special warning is in effect immediately and will apply through to the end of Monday, Jan 24.

“There are persistent weak layers in the mountain snowpack across most of southern BC and western Alberta,” said James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada. “This special warning targets regions where these layers have proven to be an issue. The combination of this snowpack structure and higher temperatures will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.”

The warning applies to the North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, and Glacier, Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks. It also applies to an area within the Sea-to-Sky and South Coast Inland regions, from Squamish to Pemberton.

Floyer said there have been several close calls reported recently, with many large avalanches running the full extent of their paths.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with these weak layers. While we have targeted an area where we think there is a higher risk of triggering these deep weak layers, we also urge backcountry users in adjacent regions to exercise caution during this warming period.”

Backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe, and shovel—and the knowledge to use it.

Previous story
Officials optimistic treatments will help ease COVID strain on Canada’s health system
Next story
Canada’s housing ministers meet as MPs ready for more hearings on pace of price gains

Just Posted

Langley saw a steep decline in new COVID cases in the last week, but numbers were still high relative to almost every other period of the pandemic. (BCCDC)
New COVID cases keep declining in Langley

RCMP on scene of a Jan. 18, 2021 shooting in a Langley City parking garage. The accused in the case is now in custody awaiting a court hearing. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Man charged in Langley attempted murder has lengthy record

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID