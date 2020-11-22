Award, diversity discussion at next Langley chamber of commerce meeting

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Designing for inclusion is the subject of the next virtual meeting of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s virtual dinner meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, will feature Sabrina Meherally, the founder of Designing for Inclusion.

She will talk about real examples of how inclusion and exclusion show up in everyday life, considerations for embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion into the fabric of an organization, and why inclusive design is the new way forward.

Meherally has worked for 30 years in human resources, marketing, and product design, and has supported organizations in creating strategies for diversity and inclusion.

The meeting will be held via a Zoom webinar, and starts with a half hour of virtual networking from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and is followed with the presentation from 5 to 6 p.m.

The evening will also see the announcement of the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year award.

People can register online at langleychamber.com.

