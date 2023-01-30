Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Axe-wielding man smashes bank windows in downtown Kelowna

‘These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP’

A bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna the morning of Jan. 30 — a man with an axe was seen smashing windows at a bank.

Around 7:40 a.m., witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis Street and proceed to smash several windows at the bank while uttering threats, according to RCMP.

With help from the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers used a license plate number provided by witnesses to track the suspect. He was found in his vehicle at approximately 9:00 a.m., parked on a dead-end street in another area of the city.

Police used their vehicles to block him from escaping, and with the assistance of the police dog service, the man was arrested without incident.

“These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

No one was injured. Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses who have yet to speak with police or that may have dash camera footage that captured the incident.

Please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5368.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultBankingKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150
Next story
Langley City draft budget proposes 12 to 15 per cent tax increases

Just Posted

Jim and Barb Orlowski went on a “nice circle walk” around Brookswood Pond, south of Noel Booth Park, last week and were taken by the stunning scenery. “The view from the northeast was lovely with the reflection and the warm sunlight,” said Jim. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflection on the pond

A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on June 1, 2014. Thirteen years after Canada first signed an international agreement to eliminate “inefficient” government subsidies to the fossil fuel sector, and four years since launching a peer review with Argentina to identify what subsidies exist, the federal government is still working to define what an inefficient fossil fuel subsidy actually is. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
PAINFUL TRUTH: Change is coming, ‘just’ or not

Delaney Gilmour will play Glory, Marvalyn, and Hope in Bard in the Valley’s production of “Almost, Maine”. Bringing love and laughter to the stage at Fort Langley Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local resident Delaney Gilmour stars in Bard in the Valley’s first winter production

Mohammad Ghobadlou (right) was sentenced to be executed in Iran for participating in nationwide freedom protests. (Centre for Human Rights in Iran)
LETTER: Fearing for personal rights at home