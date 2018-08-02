B-17 Flying Fortress tour cancelled in Abbotsford

‘Sentimental Journey’ had been slated for stop from Aug. 6 to 12

The B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” had been slated for a stop in Abbotsford from Aug. 6 to 12, but the tour has been cancelled. (James Brown Photograph)

The B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” tour stop planned for Abbotsford has been cancelled.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum (AZCAF) made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the cancellation is due to additional time being needed to complete repair work currently underway.

The tour had been scheduled from Aug. 6 to 12 in Abbotsford and Aug. 13 to 19 in Victoria.

AZCAF said all passengers who have booked rides for these tour stops will be refunded.

Sentimental Journey is a B-17G, the last and most prolific make of the B-17 series, made in 1944 and accepted into the U.S. army in 1945. It is one of eight Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bombers still flying.

The tour was due to arrive ahead of the Abbotsford Airshow, which runs from Aug. 10-12, and was available for tours.

It was also being made available to take eight people on each of four flights throughout the weekend.

For more information on refunds, contact the ride program manager at 480-462-2992.