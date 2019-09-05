B.C. Finance Minister Carole James visits a Victoria daycare before her first budget, launching the NDP government’s universal child care program, Feb. 19, 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

The B.C. government is adding more early childhood education spaces across the province, along with subsidies and spaces towards its ambitious goal of universal public daycare.

Finding enough trained staff to expand services while meeting the licensed child care standards imposed by the NDP government has been a major challenge, since the party campaigned on a promise to provide a Quebec-style subsidized daycare network across the province.

“Child care is not babysitting,” Premier John Horgan said Thursday at Langara College, one of the facilities getting 300 training spaces. A $2.7 million budget increase is expected to bring the total training spaces to 800.

RELATED: Lack of staff prevents child care centre from opening doors

RELATED: Advocates concerned about finding thousands of students

New spaces are being funded at Langara, UBC, the University of the Fraser Valley, Selkirk College, College of the Rockies, Camosun College, North Island College, Vancouver Island University, Okanagan College and Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said B.C. will need 90,000 new early childhood educators over the next 10 years.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New rights-based approach to treaty-making in B.C. rolled out

Just Posted

Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Community wades together to clean up Creekside Park

LEPS and BCES volunteers remove more than 700 pounds of garbage from Bertrand Creek

Man who once used baby to con Langley seniors is on the run

Arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Quinnell

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for Aldergrove resident

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Boy struck, injured near Langley pedestrian crossing bridge

He suffered internal injuries and required surgery

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

New rights-based approach to treaty-making in B.C. rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

‘Huge public safety risk’: Vancouver police probe theft of fire equipment

Police believe the thieves are after the metal in the standpipe connections

Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 15 in South Surrey

Two-vehicle collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Public should stay away from target of latest Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police say man shot in Fraser Heights this week poses ‘a risk to public safety’

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read