British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

B.C.’s coronavirus infection total dipped to 58 cases on Tuesday (Aug. 25), with a single COVID-19 positive test at Langley Memorial Hospital and another at a senior care home in the Fraser Health region.

There are 925 active infection cases in the province, with 2,675 people being monitored after exposure, and 4,114 who have recovered and tested negative. There were no additional deaths, with 22 people in hospital and seven in intensive care, and the remaining patients recovering at home in self-isolation.

Of the 58 new cases, 32 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 23 in Fraser Health. There were two more recorded in Island Health and one in Northern Health, with no new cases in Interior Health.

“Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of the day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The new long-term care outbreak is at Bear Creek Villa in Surrey. Fraser Health reports that Langley Memorial Hospital is dealing with a single positive test from a patient who reported symptoms after being discharged.

After coming down to single digits for positive results out of about 4,000 coronavirus tests a day, B.C.’s daily cases have been running at around 90 per day since public health officers identified a steep rise in younger people with exposure at parties and social events in July. As the return of school approaches in September, Henry says this community infection rate is within the limits of health care and contact tracing to contain by identifying people for quarantine.

The province imposed fines of $2,000 for party hosts and $200 for individuals intentionally violating restrictions on public gatherings and guests at vacation properties.

RELATED: Apartment tenant gets second $2,300 party fine

RELATED: B.C. sets single-day record with 109 new cases

