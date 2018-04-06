B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

The B.C. government continues to look ahead to what could be another summer of dry and extremely hot conditions, with funding announced Friday to restore more of the province’s forests.

About $134 million is being divided to the regions that were hardest hit in last year’s wildfire season for 71 forest enhancement projects. The biggest share – $99 million – going towards projects in the Cariboo.

The rest of the cash will be split between the Kootenays, Okanagan and coastal communities:

  • $4.47 million to the Thompson-Okanagan
  • $5 million to the South Coast

  • $3.4 million to the West Coast
  • $1.7 million to the Skeena
  • $1.5 million to the Omineca
  • $803,050 to the Northeast
  • $2.1 million to Kootenay-Boundary
  • $15 million to projects that are province-wide

About 30 per cent of those projects will be led by First Nations in the area.

The fires on the Chilcotin Plateau, which includes Williams Lake and Quesnel, destroyed nearly 550,000 hectares of land, or roughly the same size as Prince Edward Island, making it the largest overall fire in B.C’s recorded history.

The Gustafsen fire just west of 100 Mile House prompted the first set of evacuation orders in July.

Overall, 1.2 million hectares of land was burned between April and September last year, forcing up to 65,000 people from their homes, all costing more than $568 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel
Next story
Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Just Posted

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Giants’ Byram aims to crack Canada’s line-up

Vancouver rookie from Cranbrook lone B.C. invitee to U18 camp

Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Incident occurred in Abbotsford, but accused also faces charges in Langley

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Langley interventionist co-hosting family forum focused on addiction and mental health

Andy Bhatti putting together free, day-long event happening April 14 at Fleetwood Community Centre

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Cracks loom large for parents of at-risk youth

Chilliwack mom: ‘Let’s just take this one day at a time.’

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Bradner Flower Show a ‘blast from the past’

Community event going strong after 90 years, returns on April 13-15 weekend

Most Read