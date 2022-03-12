B.C. hopes to attract marquee events and conferences to boost the tourism economy. (File photo)

B.C. announces further supports to revitalize tourism economy

Funding aimed at attracting events, conferences and training workers

Further supports for B.C.’s embattled tourism industry are on the way from the provincial government.

In a new release, the provincial government announced a renewed strategic framework for tourism and is investing $1 million toward investments in event-bid preparation and sponsorships to attract large-scale events.

Both Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark have openly expressed their desire to bring the FIFA World Cup, the Invictus Games and the Winter Olympics to B.C. over the next several years.

Federal tourism minister Randy Boissanault was asked at a March 10 news conference if B.C. will have a supportive partner at the federal level in attracting these kinds of events in the future.

“We welcome these kinds of events and it’s fantastic when many different Canadian cities can get together to host,” he said. “If we have a city and a province in alignment [to host events] then the federal government is an enthusiastic partner. As minister of tourism, I want to see us stimulating the visitor economy in many ways.”

READ MORE: Federal tourism relief fund begins rolling out to B.C. operators

READ MORE: B.C. vying for multiple international sports events to boost tourism

B.C. is showing early signs of success in attracting major events. Vancouver will host the 2022 TED conference in April which will feature speakers like Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Al Gore among several others.

The $1 million fund is in addition to a recently announced $8 million fund to bring back business events and conferences in B.C.

Another piece of the province’s strategic framework is funding training for people who want to work in the tourism and hospitality industry. The province announced $2 million for post-secondary education and training to support B.C. students who enrol in tourism and hospitality certificate, diploma or degree programs, tourism-related apprenticeships, and trades training and development programs.

On top of that, the province is doling out $6 million through 2024 for Destination BC to market B.C. as a destination of choice to international travellers.

“We are very enthused about the Province’s further investment in tourism recovery,” said Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC. “These funds come at an opportune time as our industry looks to rebuild our workforce, products and service levels to once again welcome guests from all over the world in the months and years ahead.”

This new funding builds on the $570 million the provincial government has invested in propping up the tourism sector throughout the pandemic. In the 2022 provincial budget, almost $25 million was set aside for destination development, International marketing, business events and conferences recovery, marquee event bids and tourism training.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaTourism

Previous story
‘I yelled and screamed’: B.C. woman, 94, abandoned at airport following Sunwing flight
Next story
New seniors building opening soon in Vanderhoof the 1st of its kind in B.C.

Just Posted

83 students from the Yorkson Creek Middle School and 17 students from Walnut Grove Secondary School geared up with gloves, tools, and ecological knowledge headed to a Fort Langley trail to make six cubic metres of land free of invasive Himalayan blackberries. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students dig in to clear invasive blackberries

Vancouver Giants secured a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night in Kennewick, Washington. The win moved the Giants to sixth place in the Western Conference playoff standings. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants secure a 3-2 road victory friday in the tri-cities

Nicole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society at one of their past events. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley environmental group to engage the community of gardeners

Langley’s Karen Lee Batten is glad to throw her voice and support behind the Hell or High Water telethon and charity concert this Sunday to help B.C. flood victims. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Musician psyched to help flood victims