The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeals has struck down a section of the province’s child protection legislation that allowed social workers to access a parent’s medical records without their consent, a search warrant or a court order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeals has struck down a section of the province’s child protection legislation that allowed social workers to access a parent’s medical records without their consent, a search warrant or a court order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Appeal Court sides with mom in case involving access to parental medical records

Court strikes down legislation as potentially giving access to ‘intensely private information’

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has struck down a section of the province’s child protection legislation that allowed social workers to access a parent’s medical records without their consent, a search warrant or a court order.

The three-judge panel says a section of B.C.’s Child, Family and Community Service Act is unconstitutional, finding the legislation lacked safeguards to protect parents’ deeply personal medical information.

The ruling says the act allowed child welfare workers with the Ministry of Children and Family Development to access private medical information on parents from public bodies, including hospitals and medical clinics.

The panel says the section of the act allowing broad access to parents’ medical history was not “minimally intrusive” as a lower court found, and could give access to “intensely private information” that was not a necessary part of an investigation.

The appeals court ruling says the act didn’t set out clear rules around the search and seizure of parental medical records, finding state interference with such information could have a chilling effect on parents seeking help and have a negative impact on relationships with health-care providers.

The appeals court gave the B.C. government a year to bring its law into constitutional compliance, siding with the appellant, a Prince George mother of three with a history of trauma and mental-health issues who first came to the attention of the ministry in 2017.

READ MORE: Families and former patients seek access to federal ‘Indian hospital’ records

FamiliesLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton’s new recovery housing may be first of its kind in B.C.
Next story
Langley murder suspects move slowly towards trials

Just Posted

LCMS string quartet members from left to right: Will Chen, Ben Goheen, Peter Ing, and Llowyn Ball. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school invites public to final performance in concert series

More than 400 gymnasts from across the province competed in the 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics BC Championships, at the Langley Events Centre, from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: More than 400 compete in 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics BC Championships in Langley

IHIT investigators were at the Highway Hotel in March, 2022 to investigate a murder. (Advance Times files)
Langley murder suspects move slowly towards trials

Roslyn Henderson, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (left) and Olivia Olczak Day of Day Media Consulting Inc. presided over the Big Deal Game Show, a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal, at the third fundraiser for the agency’s mentoring programs, held Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley Casino Royale-themed gala beats goal