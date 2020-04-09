B.C. companies are being asked to help connect front-line health care workers with needed medical supplies using the province’s new online COVID-19 Supply Hub. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press photo)

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

The provincial government is encouraging B.C. companies to help connect front-line health care workers with needed medical supplies using the province’s new online COVID-19 Supply Hub.

Announced on Wednesday, April 1, the hub is an online platform to co-ordinate, source and expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for provincial health authorities to support front-line health workers fighting COVID-19. According to a press release, it provides a single point of entry to triage and prioritize the thousands of offers and donations for essential supplies from business and other organizations since the onset of the COVID-19 response.

“In this provincial state of emergency, partnership and co-ordination are critical to keep our front-line workers safe and support our COVID-19 response and recovery,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a press release. “Launching the COVID-19 Supply Hub is an important step in maintaining our supply chain and making sure essential goods and services are getting where they need to go, and fast.”

Developed by Burnaby-based tech company Traction on Demand and built on the Salesforce platform, the COVID-19 Supply Hub makes the types and specifications of critically-needed supplies publicly available. From there, proposals can be quickly and easily managed and evaluated, so the right products get to the right workers on the front lines as efficiently as possible.

“This made-in-B.C. innovation showcases how important it is to work together to support our front-line workers. By giving B.C. businesses a platform to help, we are enabling some of our best and brightest minds to meet the demands of this pandemic and help keep people safe,” Premier John Horgan said in a press release.

The COVID-19 Supply Hub’s initial focus is on sourcing supplies for the health-care system and front-line workers, though government is also accepting offers for other essentials, like cleaning supplies.

The hub, which is managed under the new Provincial Supply Coordination Unit at Emergency Management BC, is complementary to existing provincial procurement streams and will work in co-ordination with other provincial and federal initiatives to secure medical and other essential supplies.

Companies looking to offer support or supplies can access the COVID-19 Supply Hub at gov.bc.ca/supplyhub.

RELATED: From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19 (April 3, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet joins Air Canada in hoping to qualify for wage subsidy to bring workers back
Next story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Aldergrove Kodiaks veteran players new recruits of collegiate teams

Kodiaks C.J. Corazzin, Ty Pickering, and Tyler Cannon will move onto college, Junior A hockey

VIDEO: Painting hearts to raise spirits in Langley City

‘Community Strong’ initiative by Downtown Langley Business Association

PHOTOS: Aldergrove portrait series captures families ‘new normal’ of isolation at home

Photographer and essential worker, Shaylin Thulin, is celebrating her community during a pandemic

LAPS annual Furry Tails race goes virtual this April

Fundraising for lost and abandoned animals at Aldergrove shelter can be done from home

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity assures support for those suffering from domestic abuse

VictimLinkBC can be contacted at 1-800-563-0808 or by email at VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Most Read