Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

B.C. avian flu outbreak extends to West Kootenay

The virus has been discovered in a small flock

Poultry at a West Kootenay residence have been found to have domestic avian influenza, the latest case in B.C. as the contagious virus continues to spread.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has placed the property under quarantine while producers within 12 kilometres have been notified of the test results, according to a statement Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The ministry did not say where the residence is, except that it is within the Regional District of Central Kootenay. The regional district includes the Nelson, Castlegar and Creston areas.

The H5N1 strain had previously killed one bird in Vancouver in February and has spread in April with cases reported in Delta, Vancouver, Bowen Island, Lac la Hache, Vanderhoof and Kelowna and the North Okanagan.

The virus can infect food-producing birds such as chickens and turkeys as well as wild birds and pets.

READ MORE:

B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management

Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Just Posted

MP John Aldag visited the Langley Islamic Centre and expressed concerns about the attacks outside Langley and Surrey mosques. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Small group of women attacked outside Langley Islamic Centre

Sandy Dunkley (president of Ron Dunkley Memorial Society), joined other society board members and a shredding company staffer at a 2018 shredding event. (Black Press Media files)
Shredding event benefits two Langley high schools

Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people are asking the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Stolen bunny butt in Langley leads to viral post

Theatre In The Country will present Dinner with Friends, a comedy and drama play at the Fraser Vally Zone Festival on May 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Upcoming couple of months to be real treat for theatre lovers