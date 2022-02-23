B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson delivers 2022-23 budget at the legislature, Feb. 22, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson delivers 2022-23 budget at the legislature, Feb. 22, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. budget’s tax increases affect used vehicle sales, tobacco

Minister says she’s ‘closing a loophole’ on private car sales

B.C. is changing its sales tax rules to prevent tax avoidance by people selling used vehicles privately, and extending the seven-per-cent provincial sales tax to already heavily-taxed cigarettes.

The tax change for used vehicle sales was included in Tuesday’s provincial budget, and takes effect on Oct. 1. At that time, tax will apply to either the reported purchase price or the average wholesale price of that type and year of vehicle, whichever is greater.

“This approach would align B.C.’s treatment of private vehicle sales with the majority of other provinces and is intended to address tax avoidance arising from the underreporting of the price of motor vehicles from private sales,” says the detailed budget released Feb. 22. “The measure will not apply for motor vehicles involved in a trade-in.”

The document adds that “Individuals involved in private vehicle transactions are more likely to be low to medium income, living in a rural area, and male.”

In question period at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Finance Minister Selina Robinson was asked about the measure. “It’s not a new tax, it’s closing a loophole,” Robinson said.

The budget also removes PST from used zero-emission vehicles, sold privately or by a dealer, if they have been driven for 6,000 km or more. That exemption is in effect as of Feb. 23.

Sales tax is added to cigarettes and other tobacco products effective July 1. That’s on top of provincial tobacco taxes set at 32.5 cents per cigarette, $6.50 per pack of 20, and 65 cents per gram for loose tobacco.

RELATED: B.C.’s budget deficit expected to rise with spending

RELATED: B.C. braces for shrinking forest industry new ministry

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Dirt bike collision with pickup truck sends 19-year-old to hospital
Next story
B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over

Just Posted

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced for the shooting of two people outside a Langley hotel in November of 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Abbotsford man sentenced for double shooting at Langley hotel

(ICBC)
LETTER: ICBC still not agile enough even with online renewals

Thousands of crows “commute” from across Langley, Abbotsford, and Washington State to a roost near Aldergrove every winter night. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Thousands of crows “commute” from across Langley, Abbotsford, and Washington State to a roost near Aldergrove every winter night. (Langley Field Naturalists/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crow count hits 52,900 in South Aldergrove

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley