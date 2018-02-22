B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Small business owners in British Columbia say a new health-care payroll tax will result in higher prices for consumers as companies struggle to absorb the cost.

The NDP government announced in this week’s budget that it would be phasing out medical services premiums by 2020 and instead will have an employer health tax of 1.95 per cent for companies with a payroll tax over $1.5 million.

Eric Pateman, president of the Vancouver restaurant Edible Canada, says the tax will add about $30,000 to his annual payroll costs of roughly $1.5 million.

He says with profit margins in the restaurant industry range between three to four per cent and there is little room to absorb significant labour cost increases, meaning prices will have to go up for consumers.

Al Hasham, owner of Maximum Express Courier in Victoria, says even small tax increases of one to two per cent stifles the growth of businesses, leading to staffing cuts or higher prices.

Finance Minister Carole James says only five per cent of businesses will be paying the full tax rate and those covering the existing health premiums for their employees will see savings as the fees are cut in half and then eliminated.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Critical Condition: ‘People are dying from treatable medical conditions’
Next story
Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Just Posted

Charges laid in 2016 Mission crash that killed Langley teenager

Lidia Ramos died when the car she was riding in slipped off a logging road in heavy rain

Two Langley fire trucks collide on black ice

The fire trucks were being used to block vehicles from icy hill when they started sliding

March 3 ‘hoot-ennany’ at Campbell Valley Park free for all ages

Family friendly event features skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games

George Preston Rec Centre ice sheet filled with pink during Rivermen’s anti-bullying event

Fans, players brought out their paint brushes to promote kindness Wednesday night

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley chamber team deserves a shout out for all its efforts

VIDEO: Editor Roxanne Hooper offers a weekly look at business happenings in Langley.

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

B.C. family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Albertans with Okanagan, Island properties hit, Kootenays could come later

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

Horses and science combine for new program at Fraser Valley school

‘I get to do something I’m passionate about,’ says Chilliwack equine studies student

Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Authorities warn that touching live wire can be deadly

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Most Read