B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

The toddler was hit Wednesday night in Lake Country

A toddler was sent to the hospital last night after being hit by a vehicle.

The child was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle which was driven by a family member, while in a driveway of a home on Redecopp Road in Lake Country, according to Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

Neighbours did not comment on the child’s condition.

“Emergency crews responded to a home along Reddecopp Road in Lake Country for a report of a motor vehicle incident involving a young pedestrian. Police have since learned that a three-year-old toddler had sustained an injury, after coming into contact with a motor vehicle being re-positioned in the homes private driveway.

“The child was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, suffering from what police believe to be a non-life threatening injury. At this time police do not believe that criminality was involved,” according to the RCMP in an emailed statement.

The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 23.

More to come.

