A Pride flag hanging from the Ladner United Church was vandalized Sunday. (Ladner United Church)

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

A Ladner church is upset but vowing not to back down after their Pride flag was vandalized Sunday.

On their Facebook page, the Ladner United Church said they were “disappointed and frustrated to share that our #Pride flag at Ladner United Church was intentionally vandalized last night.”

The flag was vandalized on the first ever nation United Church of Canada Pride Sunday.

“Our Pride flag was defaced Sunday night by spray paint,” Ladner United Church chair Ryan Hall said in a video.

Hall said he was “shocked” when he found out about the vandalism.

“I didn’t think something like that would happen in this community,” said Hall, who moved to Ladner three years ago.

Hall said that while the police investigate, the flag will remain up at the church. He put up the video so people knew this “was not what we want. This was a criminal act.”

“Everyone here is accepted and is welcome.”

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Number of homes for sale in Langley swells as prices decline

Just Posted

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells as prices decline

The slow market continued into May, though single family home sales stabilized somewhat

Langley’s James Allenby makes list for RBC Canadian Open

Golfer was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open

Demolition the next phase of Langley Secondary’s rebuilding process

Much of the “old” part of the school will be knocked down this summer and fall

Langley school celebrates 110-year milestone

Langley Secondary is hosting a special public celebration Saturday to recognize its long history

Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Langley City hosts the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday morning at Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Most Read