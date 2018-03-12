A horse-drawn carriage is seen in Victoria on Thursday, March 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

One B.C. city is looking at new regulations for a popular component of its bustling tourist sector.

Victoria councillors are considering tightening city regulations governing horse-drawn carriage tours as part of proposed wholesale changes to its animal control bylaw.

The changes include ensuring individual horses display identification numbers and health records to allow for improved animal monitoring by city licensing officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Councillors will debate the bylaw amendments Thursday after a meeting last week was extended due to public interest.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe says the city wants to keep better track of the horses, while another council member has suggested the carriage tours no longer belong in the city.

Horse-drawn carriage tours of downtown Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour and bucolic Beacon Hill Park are popular tourism attractions, but they have often been dogged by animal rights proponents who oppose the tours.

Council is also considering renaming the current regulation to the animal responsibility bylaw, which will prohibit the sale of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and rabbits at pet stores.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party
Next story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Just Posted

Abbotsford crews battle Ross Road barn fire

No one hurt in blaze on Monday afternoon

LETTER: MP proud of Liberals aid for veterans

MP John Aldag takes offence to Ontario MP Phil McColeman’s letter slamming Liberals over vets.

LETTER: Former councillor calls foul by Brookswood letter writer

Grant Ward is critical of claims of contrast between City and Township council meetings.

Langley food banks welcome donated bread price fixing gift card

The Vancouver food bank has suggested giving cash instead

UPDATE: Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

Two taken by air ambulance following collision on Monday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Finishing touches go on Langley’s new cat care centre

Aldergrove’s new feline intake and isolation facility should open by the end of March.

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Double the B.C. owls are dying from rat poison: agriculture ministry

Delta’s raptor care centre says the owls are eating poisoned mice and rats

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Square dance fun in Aldergrove

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance club holds annual Tyler Cotton Tail Dance April 7

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

Vancouver Whitecaps unveil teenage gamer Erfan Hosseini as their eMLS Cup hope

Hosseini will be introduced to Whitecaps fans at Vancouver’s March 24 match

Most Read