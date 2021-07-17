Harsha Walia, Executive Director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, addresses a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Harsha Walia, Executive Director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, addresses a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Civil Liberties Association leader resigns after controversial social media post

Harsha Walia came under fire for a Tweet about the burning of two Roman Catholic churches

The executive director of the B-C Civil Liberties Association has resigned following a controversial post on social media.

Harsha Walia came under fire for a Tweet about the burning of two Roman Catholic churches after the discovery of what are believed to be unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, in which she added: “Burn it all down.”

Indigenous groups were among those who criticized Walia for encouraging violence though others, including the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, defended her stance.

The board of the civil liberties association says in a statement that Walia worked to strengthen the group’s policy positions, especially on policing, Indigenous self-determination and immigration.

It says Walia demonstrated a deep commitment to civil liberties and human rights and furthered the association’s work on equity, diversity and inclusion.

Walia recently called on the province to release details on the scope of policing powers involving COVID-19 travel restrictions within B.C., saying potential privacy issues were at stake for motorists who could be stopped and questioned.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Abbotsford Police issue warning about man involved in gang conflict
Next story
Salmon and other sea life affected by recent heat waves, experts say

Just Posted

FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, wind turbines line the hillside at First Wind's project in Sheffield, Vt. Government officials in Vermont, Canada and Australia have dismissed concerns about the health effects of noise from wind power turbines, but don’t tell that to people living near them. Now a Vermont home abandoned by a family who said they were made ill by nearby turbines will be used for sound-monitoring research. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Our View: Green jobs hard to find

Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline is seen under way in Kamloops, B.C., on September 1, 2020. The line will come through North Langley. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
LETTER: Langley letter writer encourages people to move away from fossil fuels

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen is looking forward to competing in the Tokyo Olympics. (Niels Bensink/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley City woman headed to Tokyo Olympics on BMX team

On Monday, July 19, a group of cyclists will set out from Abbotsford on a 65-day ride across Canada to raise awareness and funds for 65 life-giving wells in Africa, in partnership with Langley-based Global Aid Network (GAiN). Seen here is the 2014 ride. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Young-at-heart, old guys’ to cycle across Canada to fund wells in Africa