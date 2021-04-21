Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Residents of B.C.’s Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions won’t see COVID-19 travel restrictions between them, and police checks on non-essential travel will focus on highways and ferries between the Lower Mainland and the other three regions, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

The new measures are expected to take effect Friday, with signs at land border crossings and periodic police checks similar to holiday impaired driving roadblocks to be detailed in a new public health order coming this week, Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature Wednesday. Premier John Horgan announced the new measures on Monday, saying the road checks are “audits” and there are no new powers given to police to stop people without cause.

Highways such as the Coquihalla, Hope-Princeton and others linking the Lower Mainland with the Interior Health, Northern Health and Island Health regions will targeted, Farnworth said. Since Vancouver Island is a single health region, the only travel checks would be at ferry terminals, but he said travel between places such as Victoria and Nanaimo is already recommended against by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The health advisories that are currently in place are to stay local, not to go outside your area,” Farnworth said April 21. “So for example, if you’re here in Victoria, don’t go up to Nanaimo. If you’re in Nanaimo don’t go up to Port Hardy. That’s already in place, and most people are doing the right thing. What we’re wanting to do is limit recreational travel between health authorities, so the ferry terminals to the Island are the obvious location to do that.”

A public health order will be coming out this week to detail the restrictions, including what constitutes essential travel such as work, medical appointments or transport of goods, he said. The ministry is also working on additional penalties to enforce its COVID-19 orders.

RELATED: No random individual vehicl stops in COVID-9 measures

RELATED: Accommodation operators to refuse out-of-region bookings

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Developer promises burned Langley condos will be rebuilt
Next story
UPDATED: IHIT looking for witnesses of fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

Just Posted

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/The Star)
UPDATED: IHIT looking for witnesses of fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

A man in his 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 91A Avenue and 200th Street on Wednesday

Firefighters walk past the rubble at the site of a construction site fire Tuesday, April 20 at 80th Avenue and 208th Street. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Developer promises burned Langley condos will be rebuilt

The project was slated to be completed next year

A well-known Aldergrove face, Brian, was the centre of fanfare on Sunday when people took time to wave, honk, and visit with the senior. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove honks for Brian

Residents made noise for a beloved senior who received fanfare on Sunday at former Alder Inn site

Brendan Martin is on a hunger strike to raise awareness of fighter jets being purchased by the Canadian government. (Special to Black Press Media/Canadian Press)
Langley physician on two-week hunger strike to protest Canadian fighter jet purchase

No Fighter Jets Coalition member Dr. Brendan Martin last ate on April 10

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre has a tax clinic that wraps up April 30, 2021. (LSRC grpahic)
Seniors centre offers tax clinics and men’s sexuality group has online support meeting

Most in-person events remain on hold but here’s information on two events

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Using wall or ceiling panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto and New York. (UBC/Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

The Da Vinci Experience is scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, with early bird tickets for shows July 15 to Aug. 15 on sale now. (Submitted photo)
‘Immersive art experience’ in Tsawwassen to showcase work of Leonardo Da Vinci

The Da Vinci Experience to open at Tsawwassen Mills in June, early-bird tickets on sale now

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Most Read