B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

A man died while climbing the Stawamus Chief near Squamish on Sunday, RCMP said.

According to police, they were contacted after a witness saw a year man fall off the Angel’s Crest portion of the north face of the Chief around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found the 33-year-old climber about 200 to 300 feet up the north face.

“After a difficult and highly technical extraction the man, a 33 year old Squamish resident, went into medical distress and died a short time later” said Sgt. Sascha Banks.

RCMP said this was the second climber to die on the popular Stawamus Chief in the last six weeks and the third search and rescue call for climbers on the mountain this weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.