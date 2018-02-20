B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

Chilly winter temperatures are causing near record-breaking electricity demand right across the province.

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in overall electricity demand for the last two days (Feb. 18 and 19), compared to the same days last week.

As the cold snap is expected to continue till late Thursday the demand for electricity will remain high and BC Hydro is preparing for peak loads.

RELATED: Cold weather expected to linger in the Okanagan

BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4 and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings —when B.C. residents are returning home, turning up the heat and switching on the lights.

The Winter Payment Plan has been activated by BC Hydro in response to these colder-than-average temperatures. This plan can help customers manage the high winter bills by providing the option to spread payments over a six-month period. Customers who would like to participate can call 1-800-BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) before March 31 to sign-up.

According to BC Hydro, residential electricity use can increase, on average, by 88 per cent in the colder, darker months.

Save power this winter by following the tips below:

  • Keeping the thermostat at an ideal temperature of 16 degrees C when away from home or sleeping, 18 degrees C when cooking or doing housework, and 21 degrees C when relaxing at home.
  • Installing draftproofing around windows and doors to keep the warm air in and cold air out of the home.
  • Turning off unnecessary lights and unused electronics.
  • Creating a MyHydro account and using BC Hydro’s online electricity tracking tools.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage
Next story
Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Canadian aviation legend piloting Pitt Meadows Airport – for a little while at least

‘I love the thrill of flying,’ says 82-year-old George Miller

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Rent a plot at Aldergrove Community Gardens

Register for 2018 growing season on Saturday, March 10 between 1-3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall

Adergrove Festival Days Society hosts St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

Most Read