In this Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, a worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

In this Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, a worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

B.C. company fined $60K for illegally importing shark fins from threatened species

Kiu Yick Trading Company has been ordered to pay $60,000 for importing 434 kilograms of shark fins

A trading company based in Vancouver has been fined for importing hundreds of kilograms of shark fins from a threatened species.

A statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says Kiu Yick Trading Company has been ordered to pay $60,000 for importing 434 kilograms of shark fins.

It says the ruling was issued in provincial court after the company pleaded guilty to unlawfully importing an at-risk or threatened species in 2018, as part of a large shipment of dried shark fins from Hong Kong.

The fine must be paid to the federal government’s Environmental Damages Fund and Kiu Yick forfeited all 13 boxes of silky shark fins but was allowed to keep the remainder of the inspected shipment, which included fins from two other species of shark not considered at risk.

Shark fins are used in traditional medicines and in making shark-fin soup.

The silky shark, found in most of the world’s subtropical waters and known for the smooth texture of its skin, is ranked as “near threatened,” because its population is decreasing, it has a long gestation period, few young and is slow growing.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Saanich resident helps take a bite out of global shark fin trade

fishingshark fins

Previous story
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop
Next story
Body discovered in parked van in Mission with 2 dogs, 1 dead

Just Posted

Twilight Drive-In Theatre in Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)
John Hughes, Austin Powers, and Cheech and Chong take over Aldergrove’s Drive-In

Retro Long Weekend at Twilight Drive-In has six nights of double features May 21 to 26

Horses and riders, such as these on 36th Avenue near Noel Booth Park, are common sights on roads around Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Safety urged on roads near horseback riders in Langley, Fraser Valley

Local riders are also being cautioned as interactions increase in spring and summer

Last year the Gallery team held its Relay for Life at a distance from other teams – but still raised thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Gallery Team/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Relay for Life plans for second year of going solo

A distanced, ‘virtual’ Relay is set for June 12

A fallen tree in Langley City’s City park has been transformed by municipal workers into a rustic railing in Sendall Gardens (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A fallen tree finds a new purpose in a Langley City park

Branches were used to build a rustic railing in Sendall Gardens

On a trip to Brydon Lagoon last week, Joy Ruffeski met up with a mother goose and her babes. “Spring is a wonderful time for going for walks as you can often spot young goslings or ducklings in the numerous ponds in Langley,” she said, noting mother geese, like ducks, can prove intensely protective. “So, remembering to give the new families some distance is important.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Birds of a feather flock together

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 

Caught on camera Friday, the black cat jumps out from under a parked car and runs the wild animal out of a vacant lot

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Most Read