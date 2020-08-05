The coyote was tranquilized, and the jar was carefully removed from its head. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service/ TWITTER screenshot)

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

B.C conservation officers were able to free a coyote which had got itself into a spot of trouble.

The animal, which managed to get its head stuck in a glass jar, was spotted by more than one person on Tuesday morning, and the Conservation Officer Service was alerted.

READ MORE: Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; conservation officers issue warning

According to officer Chris Miller, officers arrived on scene shortly after and searched a nearby ravine near where the animal has last been seen.

”Officers located a small male coyote with a large glass jar stuck on its head,” Miller said.

“The coyote seemed exhausted but was still mobile.”

The attending officers tranquilized the animal and removed the jar using hand soap. The coyote was checked for injuries but thankfully none were found.

With the hot conditions, the coyote was put in the shade, where water was poured over its body and into its mouth.

While waiting for the animal to regain mobility, officers hung out nearby and kept an eye on it.

They were unable to figure out how the creature became stuck, but Miller took a guess.

“It is possible the jar was in a recycling bin on the road for collection day and could have had some residue in it which may have attracted the coyote, but we don’t know for sure though,” he said.

As a precaution, he suggested residents should remember to wash out jars and other recycling that gets placed out for collection so wildlife is not attracted to it.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing teen who went to Langley mall last seen in Mission

Just Posted

Missing teen who went to Langley mall last seen in Mission

Mother says 17-year-old is diabetic and doesn’t have his insulin

RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

A 67-year-old man allegedly operated a motor boat that collided with a woman paddling a canoe

Aldergrove nine year old starts veggie stand to raise money for his first computer

Lochlan Delmaestro has sold $45 worth of herbs and vegetables in just two weeks

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in RV, spreads to garage of Langley home

Crews remain on site as the investigate the cause and extend of damage

Shopping local in Aldergrove could pay off this month

$600 in prizes available for the people who buy the most local goods

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Maple Ridge firefighting camp empowers young women

Camp Ignite to take place at Justice Institute on Sunday, Aug. 9

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Most Read