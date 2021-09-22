B.C.’s top health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces vaccine card access for restaurants, gyms and other non-essential indoor activities, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

10 deaths in past 24 hours as hospital pressure continues

B.C. recorded 759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 525 Tuesday as public health teams have started increasing contact tracing to find more people exposed to the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There were 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Sept. 22, with 324 people currently admitted to hospital, down from 332 on Tuesday, and 157 in intensive care, up by two. Seven of the deaths were in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal and one on Vancouver Island.

There is one new outbreak declared in the health care system, at Sunset Manor assisted living in Chilliwack, for a total of 20 active outbreaks in senior care, as well as at Chilliwack General, Kootenay Boundary and Fort St. John hospitals.

As of Wednesday, 87.1% (4,038,966) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.7% (3,692,922) received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region:

• 214 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,734 active

• 101 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 877 active

• 233 new cases in Interior Health, 1,223 active

• 129 new cases in Northern Health, 943 active

• 79 new cases in Island Health, 636 active

• three new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 45 active

