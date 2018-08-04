Peace Arch Crossing Saturday morning (Drive BC)

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

Like during most long weekends, expect longer-than-usual waits at border crossings between the Lower Mainland and Washington State.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wait times at the four border crossings were starting to grow Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Peace Arch Crossing and Pacific Crossing are seeing a 90 minute delay. Aldergrove Crossing is at a 60 minute delay. Wait times at the Sumas Crossing in Abbotsford stand at about 40 minutes.

For up-to-date details on each border, click here.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door
Next story
Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Just Posted

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

Langley toad migration late, but beginning soon

The event on the border of Langley and Surrey usually happens in mid-July.

New Langley City program to help homeless overloaded after just five months

Mayor Ted Schaffer appeals for more resources in letter to health minister

Ice storm cost the Township of Langley $360,000

It will take two years to replace all the trees lost in December 2017 storm, staff memo says

VIDEO: Nine-year-old Pokemon player from Langley wins invite to world championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

VIDEO: Tornado touches down west of Lake Manitoba

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Smoking can affect breastfeeding habits: study

Exposure to household smoke shortens duration

Jays hammer M’s 7-2 in Seattle

Borucki earns first MLB win for Toronto

Manziel tosses 4 interceptions in dismal CFL debut

QB struggles as Alouettes pounded 50-11 by Ticats

Most Read