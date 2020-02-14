A pilot project revealed by the federal government on Feb. 14, 2020, will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

A school district in B.C. will be one of two nationwide involved in a pilot project set to test the waters on seatbelts on school buses. But exactly which school district remains a mystery.

On Friday, the federal government announced the pilot would first launch in the District of Sudbury, Ont., while the second location in B.C. is expected to be announced at a later date.

The pilot projects will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards, according to a release from the federal transportation ministry.

READ MORE: B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

The pilot is in response to findings from the Task Force on School Bus Safety, which was created in January 2019 to examine school bus safety with an emphasis on implementing seatbelts.

Roughly 2.2 million children ride one of nearly 52,000 school buses each day to and from school.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

School bus seatbelts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Just Posted

Langley firefighters tackle 48-storey climb for lung health

A team from the Township is raising funds for the Lung Association

Storm damaged roads in Langley could cost millions

Provincial disaster funding could refund some of the estimated $5.5 million cost

New ER taking shape at Langley Memorial

Main framing of the new emergency room is complete

WEATHER: A rainy Valentine’s Day and a look at Langley’s weekend forecast

Windy weather is expected starting Saturday morning

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

White Rock councillor gets apology for past accusations of defamation, confidentiality breach

Retroactive pay, legal fees for David Chesney, for pair of reprimands during 2014-2018 council term

Update: Single lane southbound reopens on Coquihalla after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Most Read