A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)

B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

B.C. is giving $500,000 in aid to India as it grapples with a contagion of new COVID-19 cases and a mounting death toll.

The donation will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Red Cross Society, providing oxygen cylinders and ambulances in India.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages in India, its effects are being felt around the world,” Premier John Horgan said Friday (May 14) in an announcement.

“The relief funds from B.C. will help deliver urgently needed medical equipment and technical support for public health operations in communities across the country.”

READ ALSO: Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

B.C. vice-president Pat Quealey of the Canadian Red Cross said the funding “will help save countless lives.” The donation is in addition to $10 million previously provided federally to Red Cross efforts in India.

British Columbians who want to donate can do so by calling 1-800-418-1111 or at all BC Liquor Stores starting Monday, May 17.

“For those with family in India, we stand with you during these challenging times,” Horgan said.

READ MORE: Sikh advocacy group says India blocked Canadian website to fund COVID-19 patients


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndia

Previous story
Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

Just Posted

A small group of Brookswood neighbours have been getting together every night of the last 14 months to make some noise in support of health care workers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley neighbours still making noise to support health care workers

Every night for 14 months, a small group of Brookswood neighbours has gathered

Langley Township council is pondering changing the use of the indicated plot from agricultural to industrial. The purple lands are existing industrial lands in the Gloucester Industrial Park, and the dark green areas are ravines and rivers, and the light green areas were set aside for a “golf course” that was never built and remain largely natural. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley council ponders transforming 36 acre site into industrial land

It would be the largest addition to the Gloucester Industrial Estate in years

Then-minister Rich Coleman, escorted by Victoria Police, makes his way to the east wing amid a protest blocking the legislature entrances before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

Responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, Coleman been recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month

Langley Memorial Hospital’s new ER was on the verge of opening on May 3 when this photo was taken. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Plan for future of Langley hospitals now

Every expansion in recent years has come long after it was needed

A concept plan for a public space in Aldergrove where the Alder Inn once stood at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to The Star)
Future plans for vacant Alder Inn site stalled amid Township council disagreements

A flexible outdoor plaza with seating, storage, and artistic decor has been proposed for $250K

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Superintendent Aaron Paradis, community services officer with the Surrey RCMP, during a media availability about a recent drug bust in Port Coquitlam. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through on May 1. (Benjamin Wong/Screen grab)
Suspect at large in racist tirade at Richmond drive-thru, says RCMP

The Caucasian man was recorded May 1 yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Richmond family in the lineup

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth debates the province’s latest measure to control crime, March 10, 2021. The legislation allows police to impound vehicles used to transport weapons and further restricts sale of vehicle and body armour. (B.C. legislature video)
B.C. seeking ways to ‘name and shame’ gangsters, minister says

Mike Farnworth appeals to family members to talk to police

Jonathan Prest had to climb way up to the top of a dead red cedar tree to rescue a terrified cat, but he made it up and down successfully. (Facebook photos)
Tree cutter rescues cat stuck 100 feet up a dead and dried-out cedar

Jonathan Prest put himself in extreme peril to get a terrified cat out of a dangerous situation

The Greater Victoria School District continues to face backlash over its wording and approach to Indigenous learners in its 2021-2022 budget talks. (Black Press Media file photo)
School district’s approach to Indigenous learners leaves Victoria teachers ‘disgusted’

Backlash grows over ‘pattern of colonial thinking permeating the leadership’

Italian-Canadian prisoners at the Kananaskis prisoner of war camp in Alberta. (University of Calgary/Contributed)
Italian moved to Okanagan with hope; he ended up being sent to a WWII internment camp

Raymond Lenzi shares his grandfather’s story ahead of Canada’s planned formal apology to Italian-Canadians

Most Read