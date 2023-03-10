A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

B.C. ends mandatory vaxx policy for public service staff with exception of health-care workers

Those working in health-care system will still be required to meet vaccination mandate

B.C. is rescinding its policy that provincial employees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in order to work – but this change will have no impact on those in health-care facilities.

In a statement Friday (March 10), the government said the decision to rescind the policy – which was implemented in November 2021 – is because of a high level of vaccination among public-service employees, as well as the current state of the pandemic.

The change will go into effect April 3.

While more than 98 per cent of employees met the requirement, the province says the small number of staff on administrative leave will be able to return,

“The Public Service Agency has provided direction to ministries and will work with supervisors to support a smooth transition,” a statement from the province reads.

“This change also means that contractors and other non-employees do not need to be vaccinated to enter BC Public Service workplaces.”

Meanwhile, those working in healthcare will continue to be required to be vaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to give an update on the COVID booster program Friday afternoon.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Google says it will stop blocking Canadian news links next week following test
Next story
Veterans Affairs closes assisted-dying investigation, says four cases were ‘isolated’

Just Posted

Giant flocks of thousands of crows descend on a roosting site in South Aldergrove every night during the winter. (Photo by John Gordon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crow count finds thousands of birds roosting in South Aldergrove

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

Chawathil First Nation councillor Aaron Pete was the keynote speaker Thursday night (March 9) at the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
2023 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 8 categories

RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Pop-up banner image