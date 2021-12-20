A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Dining inside restaurants has gone down during the pandemic, while delivery services have surged

The province is extending a temporary order that capped restaurant delivery fees at 15 per cent for another year, said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, at a press conference in Vancouver on Monday (Dec. 20).

Kahlon said that the processing fee would also be capped at five per cent for the next year. This will mean that altogether, there can only be 20 per cent charged on fees by delivery apps such as Skip The Dishes or Uber Eats.

B.C. had initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic and then extended that order through the end of 2021 this September.

READ MORE: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Previous story
Pipeline opposition group reoccupy northwest B.C. worksite a month after police action

Just Posted

An old school (back), which was a goat shed provided by the chief of the village. It has been replaced with a new, three-room school built by donations to the Aldergrove-based Save Burkina Faso Canada. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove-based charity raising funds for West African country

Many school parent groups in the Langley School District will receive gaming grants, along wit a few local private schools. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley schools benefit from gaming grants

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison, who hails from Nanaimo. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Nanaimo netminder signs with Vancouver Giants

Distancing signs like these became the ‘new normal’ in early 2020. We have no idea what will come next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Painful Truth: There’s no normal, new or old