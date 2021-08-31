Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency again to Sept. 14

Province says the move allows them to quickly respond to changing wildfire conditions

The Government of B.C. has once again extended the provincial state of emergency to coordinate efforts on B.C. wildfires.

The emergency declaration has been extended to Sep. 14. In a statement, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the wildfire situation is trending in the right direction, but the province must remain vigilant for persistent wildfire activity.

RELATED: State of emergency extended to end of August as wildfires ravage B.C.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 233 wildfires were burning in B.C., with 21 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,754 properties. There are 77 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 6,073 properties. Of the fires burning, 16 are of note.

In a press briefing on Aug. 31, BC Wildfire Service officials said that crews are getting a better handle on the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon thanks to planned ignition efforts that occurred over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Skaha Lake fire near Penticton hasn’t experienced any significant growth.

RELATED: Huge planned ignition for White Rock Lake fire set for Monday

Current fire conditions may lead to continued severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations.

Many British Columbians are expected to travel for the Labour Day long weekend. Provincial authorities encourage travellers to plan trips away from areas affected by wildfires. Travellers should also check EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC websites for the latest information on wildfires and travel advisories.

B.C. Wildfires 2021emergency declaration

Previous story
B.C. on track to lose more than 2,000 people to illicit drug poisonings this year
Next story
Victoria bridge blocked to protest police actions in Fairy Creek logging area

Just Posted

Cheryl Jean-Paul, the women’s basketball coach from TWU, brought home silver from the FIBA in Mexico this weekend. (FIBA/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Second silver earned in international basketball rivalry

An archer draws a bead on two Styrofoam badgers in the woods near the Langley Road and Gun Club. which hosted a 3D archery event on Sunday, Aug. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 3D archery event draws big turnout at Langley Road and Gun Club

Brookswood lifter Josh Cook admitted to having a few nerves after returning to competition at the Aug. 28 and 29 B.C. Powerlifting Association Open meet in Langley, the first in nearly two years, but he got over it, winning his class and setting a new personal best in the process. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First B.C. powerlifting meet since the pandemic draws more than 100 competitors to Langley

A seven-year-old has written to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside asking for more safety measures in schools for younger kids who cannot be vaccinated. (Tweet)
7-year-old Langley boy pens letter to education minister begging for more safety measures