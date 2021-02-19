A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)

B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

WARNING: This story may be disturbing to readers

A 37-year-old B.C. man is facing criminal charges for allegedly making and distributing child pornography of his own daughter.

The Fort St. John man was arrested Feb. 8 after a joint investigation involving Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team, the RCMP and the United States’ National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

A tip led to the investigation, which quickly identified the images in question and connected them to the accused.

“Our primary concern was the health and well-being of that child. Once we received that tip, our investigators sprang into action and made an arrest as quickly as possible,” said Sgt. Randy Poon with Alberta’s ICE team.

The man is charged with making, distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as several firearms offences.

He is in custody, and his name is not being released under a publication ban. Children’s services is also involved.

Child Porn CasePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims
Next story
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Just Posted

(The Canadian Press)
Our View: We still need to deal with the other epidemic

The overdose crisis has only grown worse during COVID-19

Create a design for a blank bag and it could adorn hundreds of bags to be sold as a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation’s Food For Thought program, organized by Chloe Kim of Walnut Grove Secondary. (Chloe Kim/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley student’s tote bag contest will help feed hungry kids

Walnut Grove Secondary’s Chloe Kim began with an idea for a school project

Dozens of Aldergrove residents gifted a Valentines care package full of chocolates to a well-known local, nicknamed ‘radio Brian.’ (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident gifted Valentine’s care package from the community

‘Radio Brian,’ as he is commonly known, resides in assisted living and was given an array of treats

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Painful Truth: Where were our bold ideas during the pandemic?

Canada has a problem coming up with big ideas to deal with big problems

Brad Richter and Candy Ashdown (top left and center) hosted the seven candidates for the Langley school board by-election on Wednesday, Feb. 17. (Zoom)
Trustee candidates put best foot forward at all-candidates meeting

The virtual gathering gave candidates a chance to speak to voters before Feb. 27.

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)
Chilliwack man files lawsuit asking judge to remove Barry Neufeld as school trustee

Peter Lang points to Neufeld’s violation of the School Act for disclosing in camera meeting info

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read