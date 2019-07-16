B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings Monday due to mechanical issues

B.C. Ferries canceled two sailings on Monday between Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay to deal with a mechanical issue on the Queen of New Westminster.
The 6 p.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 8 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay were canceled in order to replace a steering pump on the vessel.
This comes after two other sailings were canceled on Friday due to issues with the propulsion system on another ship.
Deborah Marshall of B.C. Ferries says the two separate dates of cancellation were a coincidence and no more cancellations are expected in the coming weeks.
Travellers can check B.C. Ferries website for other service notices before departing.
