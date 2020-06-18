The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. Ferries reopening cafeterias on certain vessels

Travellers will be able to get hot menu items on Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay sailings

B.C. Ferries travellers can once again get a hot meal while in transit.

The ferry corporation announced in a press release today, June 18, that it is resuming limited food service on select routes, including Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale.

Customers will be able to buy burgers, chicken strips, fries, packaged pastries and some other food items, plus coffee, tea and other beverages. All hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles and the outer deck, as cafeteria seating will be limited.

On the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, some sandwiches and other pre-made food will be available for purchase in addition to coffee, tea and other beverages.

“B.C. Ferries is ensuring the safety of passengers and crew by supporting physical distancing in food service areas, enhancing cleaning and sanitization efforts and reducing the number of touch points,” the release noted.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall
Next story
Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Just Posted

Langley pub looking for community heroes

People can submit local heroes in a new contest through Match Eatery & Public House

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Langley long-term care COVID-19 case was a transfer patient from Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health Authority releases more information about outbreak at Maple Hill

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation of murdered Vancouver Island teen concluded, say police

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

Most Read