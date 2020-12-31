Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Ending liquor sales at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve was a necessary step to keep a lid on COVID-19 transmission as B.C. heads into 2021, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

An increase in new cases shows the “precarious situation” that still exists as B.C. carries on restrictions into 2021, Henry said at the year’s final briefing from the B.C. legislature. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported an uptick in new cases Dec. 31, with 683 additional cases identified, after a decline since before Christmas.

Henry acknowledged Thursday that the decision to cut off alcohol sales at restaurants, pubs and retail stores two hours early on New Year’s Eve is another difficulty for them. It’s the staff who have to deal with parties that get out of hand when people drink too much and forget their infection precautions, “and sadly we have seen that happen, even in the last few weeks,” she said.

Henry said the 8 p.m. cutoff has prompted some people to move their reservations to another night, as struggling restaurants will need the business for many weeks after the holidays are over.

B.C.’s daily cases have declined in recent days, with 485 new cases identified on Wednesday, 382 Tuesday, 441 on Monday, 424 on Sunday, 447 on Saturday and 512 cases last Friday, Christmas Day. Daily reported tests results also declined during the holidays, down to 4,675 on Tuesday after reaching highs of as much as 15,000 tests a day during the peak of the second surge of infections in November and early December.

B.C. recorded eight more deaths Dec. 31, seven of them in the Fraser Health region where the majority of new infections continue to be identified. There have been two more outbreaks declared in the health care system, one at Williams Lake Seniors Village and one at Langley Memorial Hospital’s long-term care centre.

Two health care outbreaks have been declared over, at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Banfield Pavilion in Vancouver. A community outbreak at the Big Horn Motel in Watson Lake on the Yukon border has also been declared over.

RELATED: WHO predicts that COVID-19 will become endemic

RELATED: Ottawa gives green light for NHL training camps

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Just Posted

Photo collage of Aldergrove in 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
A look back at Aldergrove in 2020

A toppled hotel, an evolving zoo, and a global pandemic topped headlines amid a troubled year

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs died in the blaze. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Donations help family left with nothing after South Langley fire

The mother and son’s dogs also died in the burning house

Oregon Spotted Frog (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Greater Vancouver Zoo remains dedicated to local and global conservation efforts

2020 saw release of 505 adult Oregon spotted frogs, 1,458 tadpoles, and 146 western painted turtles

Critter Care has a brand new bear, and it’s aptly named for the season – Noel. (Critter Care/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley’s Critter Care welcomes new bear cub this holiday season

Found on Dec. 20, the animal was named Noel in the spirit of Christmas

Staff at Brogan’s Diner volunteered their time on Dec. 25, 2020 to help prepare and serve free Christmas dinner to those in need of a warm meal. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)
Brogan’s Diner serves 450 Christmas dinners to Langley community

A combination of dine-in and take-out meals were provided

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lina Scott of DeRoche won $100,000 after mistakenly believing she’d won $1,000. (Contributed Photo/BCLC)
Lottery: Fraser Valley woman wins 100 times more money than she thought

Rina Scott thought she won $1,000, wins $100,000

B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture is seeking to claim part of the value of this house on Chelmsford Drive in Chilliwack valued at $1.1 million, as seen here on Dec. 30, 2020, which was allegedly purchased with the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Government seeks forfeiture of 2 Chilliwack homes worth $1.8M from alleged drug dealers

Claim filed one day after a December raid that turned up drugs, guns, cash and luxury vehicles

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Christmas Eve – after being critically ill with COVID-19 complications for several weeks – to join her husband Dave and their two children.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 is back home

Gillian McIntosh was able to celebrate Christmas with her family

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Most Read