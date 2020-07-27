Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. The federal government has been quietly probing how to provide provinces with more money annually for child care, as part of what sources describe as an issue that is at, or near, the top of the Liberal agenda to restart the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. funding expands Langley daycare spaces

Another 283 spaces have been created in the latest round

The province has announced 283 new childcare spaces will be created in Langley as part of the ongoing New Spaces Fund program.

The project will create the spaces at four local early learning and daycare centres:

• Happyland Early Learning – 77 spaces

• Kidspace Learning Centres Inc. – eight spaces

• Nurturing Hearts Montessori Daycare-Newlands – 129 spaces

• Tiny Hoppers Early Learning at Langley City Centre – 69 spaces

The announcement was made along with multiple other announcements about funding for new spaces in other neighbouring communities, including Abbotsford and Maple Ridge.

Since it started two years ago, the provincial government says almost 16,800 new childcare spaces have been created across the province.

Recent changes to the School Act also make it easier for school boards to create and operate before- and after-school care, said minister of education Rob Fleming.

“We’re making it easier for child care to be delivered on school properties, because children benefit when they spend more time in spaces that are already designed for enrichment and play, and families save time and money with one central drop-off location in their neighbourhoods,” said Fleming.

READ MORE: Daycare workers wish charges a physically distant Happy Easter in Langley

B.C. funding expands Langley daycare spaces

