The Village of Lytton on July 9, 2021, one week after a massive wildfire ripped through the town. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

The Village of Lytton on July 9, 2021, one week after a massive wildfire ripped through the town. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. funds first steps of Lytton rebuild, restoring village records

Water systems, debris removal and environmental work

The B.C. government has committed $6.26 million for work on the restoration of the village of Lytton in the Fraser Canyon, destroyed by wildfire in June 2021.

Repairs to the water and wastewater system, debris removal and environmental and archaeological remediation are the first priority, Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne announced Wednesday. Another $2.1 million is being provided to support the village government that lost most of its property tax base and records, and rebuild its services over three years.

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman said the funds will help the village replace its records and bylaws, after all of its records and backup servers were destroyed.

“The village rebuild has been incredibly complex and the documents’ recovery is no exception,” Polderman said Feb. 9. “We are grateful to now have access to funding in order to put in place the framework and increase capacity to get the reconstruction underway, which will allow us to ramp up the infrastructure rebuild.”

Emergency Management B.C. reports that 187 of 193 residential and business properties in the village experienced damage that reduced property assessment.

RELATED: Lytton has a long history of disastrous wildfires

RELATED: Lytton fire damage estimate rises to $102 million

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Man barred from Vancouver Island arrested in Greater Victoria after muffin theft tip
Next story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories

Just Posted

Bryan “B.A.” Bellec, the author of Pulse – Book One, was raised in Langley but moved to Winnipeg due to rising cost of housing in Lower Mainland. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-raised song producer publishes sci-fi novel

Bret Hart makes his entrance to a WWF ring in Birmingham, England in 2012. Photo by Mandy Coombes https://www.flickr.com/people/42014225@N08, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.
How three Aldergrove filmmakers convinced wrestling legend Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart to star in their movie

More than three months after she disappeared, the husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera was arrested and charged with manslaughter. (RCMP)
Protest planned as suspect in death of Langley’s Naomi Onotera seeks bail

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the 232nd St. overpass in Langley on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash at overpass tied up traffic through Langley