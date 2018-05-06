Health Minister Adrian Dix and Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan cheer on the annual Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s in Vancouver on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

Patients struggling with Alzheimer’s in B.C. got a boost on Sunday as the province announced $2.7 million in additional funding for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link service.

“First Link is a crucial program in B.C…. that links people who are dealing with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia with services,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix after making the announcement at Creekside Community Recreation Centre in Vancouver Sunday.

The announcement coincided with the annual Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s, which last year raised around $750,000.

First Link is the first line of support for recently diagnosed patients and currently serves more than 14,500 in B.C.

“When the diagnosis happens, it’s a really difficult moment,” said Dix.

Across B.C., more than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia and nearly 5,000 of them are under the age of 65.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border
Next story
More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Just Posted

VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

Police investigate the single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent one to hospital.

VIDEO: Cool cars at Langley school fundraiser

For more than 30 years, D.W. Poppy has been hosting unique annual event

PHOTOS: Gala brings end of life rooms and equipment to Langley hospital

A hospital foundation gala Saturday night raised big bucks for necessary health care tools.

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada underway in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino

Langley caretaker of Charlie’s tree retires

Plans call for cadets to take over responsibility for memorial

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

‘The definition of family is evolving’: collective housing creates community

People in Vancouver are finding innovative ways of blending their housing and social needs

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

Most Read