BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)

B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

As summer approaches and the weather continues to get warmer, the B.C. government is encouraging the public to do their part in preventing wildfires for this long weekend and beyond.

From April 1 to May 19, 214 wildfires have already burned about 2,147 hectares of land across the province, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Of those fires, 168 of them were human-caused — about 79 per cent.

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, encourages British Columbians to use caution with any activity that could start a wildfire.

“Human-caused fires are completely preventable and can unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires,” said Conroy.

Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, encourages homeowners to be “FireSmart” and check out www.firesmartbc.ca for quick and easy ways to mitigate wildfire risk, such as by cutting back overgrown vegetation.

The province also encourages the public to be careful with campfires, reminding them not to let fires grow larger than 0.5 metres high or wide, not to light a campfire in windy conditions and never leave a campfire unattended.

Additionally, the release states that anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle on or within 300 metres of forested land or rangeland must have a spark arrestor installed on their vehicle. It also states that smokers must dispose of cigarette butts and other materials responsibly and make sure they are completely extinguished.

READ MORE: Dog rushed to vet after coyote attack on Kelowna trail

READ MORE: 500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Wildfire season

Previous story
Upcycling artists honoured for show at Fort Langley museum
Next story
Indigenous woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health citing racism

Just Posted

Firefighters examine the damaged helicopter at the Langley Regional Airport on Thursday, May 20. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Pilot walks away after helicopter crash at Langley Airport

The helicopter apparently crashed onto its side, tearing off the rotor blades

Great Vancouver Zoo's new entrance. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)
Tourism Langley hoping for indirect benefit from provincial grants

Executive director said attractions like the Greater Vancouver Zoo will be ineligible for support

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Constituent sides with Langley MP in conversion therapy controversy

MP’s words were taken out of context, says local letter writer

(Langley Schools)
COVID-19: Number of Langley schools on exposure list decline

As of Thursday there are nine Langley schools on the exposure list, two of which are independent

“Tools of the Trade” series by Valerie Arntzen was awarded the Director’s Choice Award at “Creative Reuse: The Art of Upcycling”, on now at Langley Centennial Museum.
Upcycling artists honoured for show at Fort Langley museum

The show of art made from recycled projects is the latest of its kind in Langley

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

The suspect involved in a May 8 attack is described by police as a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
Suspect takes bolt cutters to B.C. business after being asked to wear mask: police

On Thursday, RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

The IIO’s investigation into the March 2016 death of Patricia Ann Wilson (inset) in White Rock RCMP cells continues. (File photos)
Still no answers for family of woman who died in White Rock police cells 5 years ago

‘Unique’ case is watchdog agency’s longest-ever investigation: chief civilian director

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Most Read