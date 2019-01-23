B.C. Green Party leader calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

Weaver alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

Andrew Weaver is calling for Liberal MLA and Deputy House Speaker Linda Reid to step down from her position as Deputy Speaker.

In a press release Weaver references a whistleblower who was dismissed for questioning Reid’s expense claims.

“Last night one of the key whistleblowers referenced in Speaker Darryl Plecas’ report about fiscal wrongdoing in the B.C. Legislature came forward publicly to shed light on the culture of entitlement that he allegedly witnessed,” the release reads. “This whistleblower was allegedly dismissed for questioning the expense claims of B.C. Liberal MLA and Assistant Deputy Speaker of the House Linda Reid.”

In a statement released shortly after Weaver’s, Reid said she’s encouraged to see the Legislative Assembly Management Committee approve a financial audit of the issues raised in the Plecas report.

“As the auditor conducts their investigation, I will make myself fully available,” Reid’s statement said. “I will work with the auditor and any other investigators to ensure the protection of taxpayer dollars. I feel it’s important to respect the process of the current investigations in order to ensure the public is provided with a full account of the entire situation.”

Weaver’s press releases continues to say that the Green Party leader is not asking for Reid’s resignation as an MLA, but that he feels it would be inappropriate for Reid to continue serving as Assistant Deputy Speaker until the allegations can be fully addressed.

“Restoring public trust must be every MLA’s priority at this moment in time,” Weaver said. “Positions such as Assistant Deputy Speaker have an even higher threshold for trust given the responsibility they hold in serving the entire legislature.”



