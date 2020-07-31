The survey for health-care workers will be available until Aug. 27. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

B.C. health-care workers are now being asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the province’s health care system, as part of an independent investigation by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“To get a full picture of the impact of racism in the health-care system, it is very important to specifically seek the views of health-care workers,” Turpel-Lafond said in a statement Friday (July 31).

Read More: Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

The survey for health-care workers follows a questionnaire launched July 9 asking Indigenous peoples for their experiences accessing medical care in B.C.

“The allegations of discriminatory actions by some medical staff towards Indigenous patients must be investigated – there is no place for it in our communities, in our profession, or within the health-care system,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Kathleen Ross in a news release.

The survey for health care workers will remain open until Aug. 27.

Read More: Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Meanwhile, the survey for Indigenous people – which also includes a toll-free number, website and email – has been extended to Aug. 6. Since launching, there have been more than 3,000 submissions.

Findings from the investigation titled ‘Addressing Racism: An independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination in B.C. health care’ is expected to be released to Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was sparked by Dix, who appointed Turpel-Lafond on June 19 to independently investigate allegations of Indigenous-specifies racism after being informed of health-care staff allegedly playing a Price is Right game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Read More: Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

Just Posted

Langley Township fire crews respond to barn fire in Glen Valley

Fire Fighters are working to put out a structure fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

VIDEO: Supporting growers with farm passports and fresh produce

Chef Adrian Beaty served a take-away pasta meal to kickoff 11th annual Langley Eats Local challenge

LETTER: Aldergrove zoo protestors give slanted view of animals’ lives

Animals in captivity receive nutritious food, and health care, letter writer points out

UPDATED: 3-year-old boy rescued from top of Langley tree

Firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read