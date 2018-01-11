On average of B.C.’s 60 school districts, 80 per cent of students are completing high school. (Black Press files)

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

New data from the B.C. education ministry show the average high school completion rate continued its slow improvement last year, with 84 per cent of students getting their diplomas within six years.

The average completion rate has climbed by more than five per cent in the past 10 years, despite the teacher strikes and political turmoil that have disrupted B.C.’s public education system during that time.

The completion rate for indigenous students showed the greatest improvement, up 2.1 per cent in 2016-17 compared to the previous school year. Indigenous high school completion is up to 69.4 per cent, an increase of 19 per cent in the past 10 years.

more to come…

