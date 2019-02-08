B.C. legislature Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk of the House Craig James. (Black Press files)

B.C. house leaders review suspended officials’ responses to alleged overspending

NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth, Liberal House Leader Mary Polak and Green House Leader Sonia Furstenau to review

British Columbia’s house leaders in the legislature say they will review written responses by two officials to a report that alleged they had engaged in flagrant overspending and questionable expenses.

Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the house Craig James submitted their responses to the report by Speaker Darryl Plecas on Thursday and denied any wrongdoing in statements to the media.

New Democrat House Leader Mike Farnworth, Liberal House Leader Mary Polak and Green House Leader Sonia Furstenau issued a brief joint statement on Friday confirming they had received the responses.

The leaders say they will thoroughly consider the responses and any decisions to release the documents publicly or change the status of the two permanent officers will be made after careful consideration of the information provided and in accordance with legal advice.

READ MORE: Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

They say they will not be making any further comment on this matter at this time.

Lenz and James were placed on administrative leave in November after members of the legislature learned of an ongoing RCMP investigation, and the two officials say they want their full written responses to the Speaker’s report to be made public.

The Canadian Press

