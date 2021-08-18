B.C. human rights commissioner launches inquiry into rise of hate during pandemic

Focus is on why hate is on the rise and what can be done to prevent it

B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner has launched an investigation into the rise of hate during the pandemic, commissioner Kasari Govender announced Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Much of the increase has been in anti-Asian racism. Govender said that there have been more than 1,500 incidents of anti-Asian racism reported during the pandemic.

“B.C. continues to report the most incidents per capita in North America,” she said.

However, Govender’s office will focus not only on anti-Asian racism. The inquiry will focus on “hate incidents,” which Govender defined as “actions and speech rooted in prejudice that, in the view of the person who experiences or witnesses it, are aimed at a person or group of people because of their actual or perceived individual or intersecting characteristics including age, ethnicity, Indigenous identity, place of origin, race, immigration status, religion, sex, sexual orientation and social condition” that are intended to dehumanize, humiliate or degrade that person or group.

It is her office’s first province-wide inquiry. The recommendations are not legally binding.

Govender said that while some people may be uncomfortable acknowledging the rise in hate in B.C., that is a necessary step in combatting it.

More to come.

