B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

