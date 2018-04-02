Athena is one of dozens of people attending a rally Tuesday afternoon for foster care at the BC Legislature in Victoria to support youth who – may not know their rights. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Young adults could see an extra $250 a month

Young people aging out of government care in B.C. will now get some extra cash, and one more year to transition out of the system if desired.

As of April 1, the provincial government raised the eligibility age for the Agreements with Young Adults program to 26, matching the Provincial Tuition Waiver Program.

The program helps out former youth in care who attend approved educational, vocational, life skills or rehabilitation programs.

Youth in the program will also get up to $1,250 per month – that’s an increase of $250 from $1,000. The money will also be available to them all year – not just while school is in session.

The province said the changes come as cost of living in B.C. has risen by 13 per cent since 2009.

However, the changes fall short of the $1,375 per month advocated for by youth advocacy group First Call BC.

The organization published a report late last year that called for more funding and an end to age limits for tuition waivers.

Close to 900 youth age out of care every year in B.C., and 2,880 have received funding since the program was introduced in 2008.

