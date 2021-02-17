B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Liberal Party will set a date for a leadership convention by Feb. 16, 2022, after former leader Andrew Wilkinson made official the resignation he announced three months ago.

“Late yesterday Andrew Wilkinson delivered a letter of resignation as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party to me, as acting president of the party,” Don Silversides, a member of the leadership election organizing committee, said in a statement Feb. 17.

The committee has 28 days to meet and decide how it will work, “including preparing and enforcing a set of rules, determining timelines, establishing fees, deposits, revenue sharing arrangements and other matters required for the leadership vote within the perimeters set out by the party executive,” Silversides said.

